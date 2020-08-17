Kansas on the Stories Behind The Absence of Presence

Kyle Meredith With... Kansas

Kansas lead singer Ronnie Platt gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss The Absence of Presence. This is the second Kansas album with the former Shooting Star frontman, and Platt speaks about his new confidence going into this set and how the new music speaks to their legacy. Platt also talks about his lyrics behind the song “Circus of Illusion”, which unintentionally speaks to an isolated world.

