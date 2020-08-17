Menu
Kansas on the Stories Behind The Absence of Presence

Lead singer Ronnie Platt talks about his renewed confidence going into this set

on August 17, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Kansas
Kyle Meredith With... Kansas

Kansas lead singer Ronnie Platt gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss The Absence of Presence. This is the second Kansas album with the former Shooting Star frontman, and Platt speaks about his new confidence going into this set and how the new music speaks to their legacy. Platt also talks about his lyrics behind the song “Circus of Illusion”, which unintentionally speaks to an isolated world.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

