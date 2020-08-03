Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Lianne La Havas on Why She Covered Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes”

Singer-songwriter discusses the themes and stories behind her self-titled LP

by
on August 03, 2020, 4:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Lianne La Havas
Kyle Meredith With... Lianne La Havas

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Lianne La Havas speaks with Kyle Meredith about her self-titled LP. The concept album tells the story of a relationship from beginning to end, and the songwriter discusses how the meaning of those songs changed as they were written over a long period of time. La Havas also weighs in on her cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes”, particularly how it fits within the album’s story; the importance of moods in songwriting; and the inspiration of the ’70s on her recording process.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
Bradley Cooper In Talks to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Movie
Next Story
Best Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime in August 2020
No comments