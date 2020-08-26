Menu
Liza Anne on Finding Success in Therapy and Balancing Joy and Sorrow

Georgia-born Nashville singer-songwriter discusses new album Bad Vacation

on August 26, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Liza Anne
Kyle Meredith With... Liza Anne

Liza Anne speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new album, Bad Vacation, and the Instagram Live series she’s been leading called Emotional Health 2020. The Georgia-born Nashville resident discusses the crossroads of heart and politics and using 2020 as an opportunity to change for the better. She also meditates on her own success with antidepressants and therapy, balancing joy and sorrow in her writing, and how this all comes together on Bad Vacation.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

