Liza Anne on Finding Success in Therapy and Balancing Joy and Sorrow

Kyle Meredith With... Liza Anne

Liza Anne speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new album, Bad Vacation, and the Instagram Live series she’s been leading called Emotional Health 2020. The Georgia-born Nashville resident discusses the crossroads of heart and politics and using 2020 as an opportunity to change for the better. She also meditates on her own success with antidepressants and therapy, balancing joy and sorrow in her writing, and how this all comes together on Bad Vacation.



