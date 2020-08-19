Maya Hawke on the Importance of a Great Soundtrack

Kyle Meredith With... Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Blush. Hawke charts her path to what she calls “an accidental record” and shares why she finds songwriting as a way to communicate with others. She also tells us about the folk, rock, and jazz she heard around her house growing up, the biggest differences in writing poetry vs lyrics, the similarities between how she approaches songwriting and acting, and the importance of a great soundtrack.

