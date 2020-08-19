Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Maya Hawke on the Importance of a Great Soundtrack

She also explains the biggest differences in writing poetry versus lyrics

by
on August 19, 2020, 4:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Maya Hawke
Kyle Meredith With... Maya Hawke

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Maya Hawke jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Blush. Hawke charts her path to what she calls “an accidental record” and shares why she finds songwriting as a way to communicate with others. She also tells us about the folk, rock, and jazz she heard around her house growing up, the biggest differences in writing poetry vs lyrics, the similarities between how she approaches songwriting and acting, and the importance of a great soundtrack.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Brian Setzer Launches Reverb Store to Sell His Personal Guitars, Amps, More
Next Story
London Grammar Return with New Single “Baby It’s You”: Stream
No comments