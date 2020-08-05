Tanya Donelly on Activism Today Versus the ’90s

Kyle Meredith With... Tanya Donelly

Tanya Donelly speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new covers collaboration with The Parkington Sisters. The collective gives a new spin to classics by Paul McCartney, The Go-Go’s, and Leonard Cohen. Donelly discusses the art of a cover song, her love of Split Enz and Echo & The Bunnymen, and why most of these picks are culled from the ’70s and ’80s. The Breeders and Throwing Muses co-founder also talks about raising money for COVID-19 relief and Black Lives Matter organizations, activism now versus the ’90s, the chances of another Belly album, and a project she’s working on with Dylan In the Movies.

