City of Los Angeles Brings Charges Against TikTok Influencers Who Threw Illegal House Parties

Maskless TikTok influencers, photo via Instagram/@BlakeGrey

The Los Angeles City Attorney has brought charges against two prominent TikTok influencers, Bryce Hall (21) and Blake Gray (19). The young men threw a series of parties — including a massive birthday bash — in defiance of emergency pandemic orders.

As TMZ reports, both have been slapped with one misdemeanor for violating a local ordinance. They’ve also each been issued a noise citation. The city described the charges as a “crackdown on party houses.”



The biggest of the bashes took place August 14th at “Sway House”, a $50,000-a-month rental in the Hollywood Hills. It’s occupied by a small collective of hard-partying, often shirtless TikTok influencers, including Gray and Hall. The party was thrown in honor of Hall’s 21st birthday and his first legal consumption of alcohol. The resulting bacchanalia was reportedly hell on the neighbors, including Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh.

Def Noodles, an influencer commentary account, collected videos and photographs of the event. The footage shows scores of very loud, mostly intoxicated young people neither practicing social distancing nor wearing masks. The party was eventually broken up by police, and several citations were issued. Afterwards, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti shut off the mansion’s utilities, saying, “This house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders.” The misdemeanor charges and noise citations are the latest legal consequences for Sway House.

Hall has since apologized for the party, saying he deserved to have the power shut off. Earlier this year, he was arrested for marijuana possession in Texas. Other celebrities who’ve gotten busted for irresponsible pandemic parties include The Biebers as well as Cardi B and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter.

