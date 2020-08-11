Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Lakeith Stanfield Confirmed Safe Following Worrisome Social Media Posts

"I appreciate everyone checking in on my but I'm good. I'm not harming myself."

by
on August 11, 2020, 9:06am
0 comments
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield in Atlanta (FX)

Actor and musician Lakeith Stanfield has assured fans he’s “good” following a series of worrisome social media posts early Tuesday morning.

Stanfield, known for his roles in Atlanta, Knives Out, and Sorry to Bother You, prompted concern among fans after posting photos in which he appeared to be drinking alcohol out of a prescription drug container. “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care,” Stanfield captioned one photo. In another, he wrote, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.”

However, in a subsequent Instagram posting, Stanfield confirmed he was “OK.” “I appreciate everyone checking in on my but I’m good. I’m not harming myself. Much love,” he wrote.

Stanfield’s publicist and fellow actor/comedian Patton Oswalt also checked with Stanfield and confirmed his well-being.

If you’re in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner Raffling Off Guitar to Benefit Grassroots UK Venues
Next Story
HBO’s Lovecraft Country Dusts Off the True Horrors of American History: Review
No comments