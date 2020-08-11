Lakeith Stanfield Confirmed Safe Following Worrisome Social Media Posts

Lakeith Stanfield in Atlanta (FX)

Actor and musician Lakeith Stanfield has assured fans he’s “good” following a series of worrisome social media posts early Tuesday morning.

Stanfield, known for his roles in Atlanta, Knives Out, and Sorry to Bother You, prompted concern among fans after posting photos in which he appeared to be drinking alcohol out of a prescription drug container. “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care,” Stanfield captioned one photo. In another, he wrote, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.”



However, in a subsequent Instagram posting, Stanfield confirmed he was “OK.” “I appreciate everyone checking in on my but I’m good. I’m not harming myself. Much love,” he wrote.

Stanfield’s publicist and fellow actor/comedian Patton Oswalt also checked with Stanfield and confirmed his well-being.

If you’re in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020