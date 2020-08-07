Lil Keed Drops Guest-Heavy New Album Trapped on Cleveland 3: Stream

Lil Keed

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed is all grown up and he’s ready to talk about it on his sophomore LP, Trapped on Cleveland 3. Stream it in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

This is Lil Keed’s sophomore album, following his 2019 debut Long Live Mexico. Prior to that, he dropped several mixtapes, including the first two Trapped on Cleveland releases and his 2018 efforts Slime Avenue and Keed Talk to ‘Em.



For the whopping 19-track project, Lil Keed brought onboard a dream team of hip-hop’s most prominent artists, such as Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future, and Ty Dolla $ign. (In addition appearing on the album, Young Thug executive produced Trapped on Cleveland 3 alongside Lil Keed and Geoff, notes Pitchfork.) The album also features collaborations with Gunna, Lil Baby, and 42 Dugg.

Earlier this year, Lil Keed flexed his vocals on Lil Yachty’s new record Lil Boat 3 alongside Drake, ASAP Rocky, and Tyler, the Creator.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trapped on Cleveland 3 Artwork:

Trapped on Cleveland 3 Tracklist:

01. Intro

02.Obama Coupe

03. Trippin

04. Tighten Up

05. Kiss Em Peace (feat. Young Thug)

06. Fox 5 (feat. Gunna)

07. Cold World

08. She Know (feat. Lil Baby)

09. Wavy (Remix) (feat. Travis Scott)

10. Traplanta

11. Don’t Stop (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

12. Hibachi (feat. Young Thug)

13. Repaid

14. Heartbreaker

15. Twisted (feat. 42 Dugg)

16. Grandparents

17. Zaza (feat. Future)

18. Why

19. Here