Linkin Park Announce Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music

Linkin Park are marking the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory with a deluxe box set featuring unreleased music, artwork, and other rarities.
Due out on October 9th through Warner Records, Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a Super Deluxe Box, a vinyl box, and a deluxe CD set.
The Super Deluxe Box consists of five CDs: the original Hybrid Theory; the accompanying remix album Reanimation; B-Side Rarities with 12 previously-released tracks from the album era; LPU Rarities with 18 tracks only circulated through the Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and Forgotten Demos with 12 unreleased tracks. Also included are three vinyl LPs featuring Hybrid Theory, Reanimation; and the Hybrid Theory EP, which marks its first-ever vinyl release.
Additionally, the Super Deluxe Box boasts three DVDs, including a direct replica of the band’s original Frat Party at the Pancake Festival documentary; its companion film The Sequel To The Worst Name We’ve Ever Come Up With; and live footage from 2001 concerts in San Francisco and Germany.
Rounding out the box set is the original stream team 2-track Cassette, plus an 80-page illustrated book with contributions from band members and unseen photographs as well as a replica tour laminate and oversized poster of Chester Bennington. Additionally, band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn and original Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks supplied three lithographs of new art to the Super Deluxe Box. Pre-orders are now ongoing.
The Hybrid Theory vinyl box set includes the original album, Reanimation, and the B-Sides Rarities, while the deluxe CD collects the original album and B-Sides Rarities.
As a preview, Linking Park are streaming the previously unreleased track, “She Couldn’t”. Take a listen below.
Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:
Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
Disc One – Hybrid Theory
01. Papercut
02. One Step Closer
03. With You
04. Points of Authority
05. Crawling
06. Runaway
07. By Myself
08. In the End
09. A Place for My Head
10. Forgotten
11. Cure for the Itch
12. Pushing Me Away
Disc Two – Reanimation
01. Opening
02. Pts. OF. Athrty
03. Enth E Nd
04. [Chali}
05. Frgt/10
06. P5hng Me A*wy
07. Plc.4 Mie Haed
08. X-Ecutioner Style
09. H! Vltg3
10. [Riff Raff]
11. Wth>You
12. Ntr\Mssion
13. Ppr: Kut
14. Rnw@y
15. My<Dsmber
16. [Stef]
17. By_Myslf
18. Kyur4 th Ich
19. 1Stp Klosr
20. Krwling
Disc Three – B-Side Rarities
01. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)
02. It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)
03. Papercut (Live from the BBC)
04. In the End (Live BBC Radio One)
05. Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)
06. High Voltage
07. Step Up (1999 Demo)
08. My December
09. A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
10. Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)
Disc Four – LPU Rarities
01. In the End (Demo)
02. Dedicated (1999 Demo)
03. With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
04. High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)
05. Points of Authority (Demo)
06. Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)
07. Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)
08. Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)
09. Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
10. Grr (1999 Demo)
11. So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)
12. Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)
13. Forgotten (Demo)
14. Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)
15. Hurry (1999 Demo)
16. Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)
17. Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)
18. Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)
Disc Five – Forgotten Demos
01. Dialate (Xero Demo)
02. Pictureboard Demo
03. She Couldn’t Demo
04. Could Have Been Demo
05. Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)
06. Rhinestone (Xero Demo)
07. Esaul (Xero Demo)
08. Stick N Move Demo
09. Carousel Demo
10. Points of Authority Demo
11. Crawling Demo
12. SuperXero (By Myself Demo)