Linkin Park Announce Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music

Linkin Park are marking the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory with a deluxe box set featuring unreleased music, artwork, and other rarities.

Due out on October 9th through Warner Records, Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a Super Deluxe Box, a vinyl box, and a deluxe CD set.



The Super Deluxe Box consists of five CDs: the original Hybrid Theory; the accompanying remix album Reanimation; B-Side Rarities with 12 previously-released tracks from the album era; LPU Rarities with 18 tracks only circulated through the Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and Forgotten Demos with 12 unreleased tracks. Also included are three vinyl LPs featuring Hybrid Theory, Reanimation; and the Hybrid Theory EP, which marks its first-ever vinyl release.

Additionally, the Super Deluxe Box boasts three DVDs, including a direct replica of the band’s original Frat Party at the Pancake Festival documentary; its companion film The Sequel To The Worst Name We’ve Ever Come Up With; and live footage from 2001 concerts in San Francisco and Germany.

Rounding out the box set is the original stream team 2-track Cassette, plus an 80-page illustrated book with contributions from band members and unseen photographs as well as a replica tour laminate and oversized poster of Chester Bennington. Additionally, band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn and original Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks supplied three lithographs of new art to the Super Deluxe Box. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

The Hybrid Theory vinyl box set includes the original album, Reanimation, and the B-Sides Rarities, while the deluxe CD collects the original album and B-Sides Rarities.

As a preview, Linking Park are streaming the previously unreleased track, “She Couldn’t”. Take a listen below.

Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Disc One – Hybrid Theory

01. Papercut

02. One Step Closer

03. With You

04. Points of Authority

05. Crawling

06. Runaway

07. By Myself

08. In the End

09. A Place for My Head

10. Forgotten

11. Cure for the Itch

12. Pushing Me Away

Disc Two – Reanimation

01. Opening

02. Pts. OF. Athrty

03. Enth E Nd

04. [Chali}

05. Frgt/10

06. P5hng Me A*wy

07. Plc.4 Mie Haed

08. X-Ecutioner Style

09. H! Vltg3

10. [Riff Raff]

11. Wth>You

12. Ntr\Mssion

13. Ppr: Kut

14. Rnw@y

15. My<Dsmber

16. [Stef]

17. By_Myslf

18. Kyur4 th Ich

19. 1Stp Klosr

20. Krwling

Disc Three – B-Side Rarities

01. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)

02. It’s Goin’ Down (The X-ecutioners feat Mike Shinoda & Mr. Hahn)

03. Papercut (Live from the BBC)

04. In the End (Live BBC Radio One)

05. Points of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)

06. High Voltage

07. Step Up (1999 Demo)

08. My December

09. A Place for My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

10. Points of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

Disc Four – LPU Rarities

01. In the End (Demo)

02. Dedicated (1999 Demo)

03. With You (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

04. High Voltage (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

05. Points of Authority (Demo)

06. Stick and Move (“Runaway” Demo 1998)

07. Esaul (A Place for My Head Demo)

08. Oh No (Points of Authority Demo)

09. Slip (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)

10. Grr (1999 Demo)

11. So Far Away (Unreleased 1998)

12. Coal (Unreleased Demo 1997)

13. Forgotten (Demo)

14. Sad (“By Myself” Demo 1999)

15. Hurry (1999 Demo)

16. Blue (1998 Unreleased Hybrid Theory Demo)

17. Chair (1999 “Part of Me” Demo)

18. Pts.Of.Athrty (Crystal Method Remix)

Disc Five – Forgotten Demos

01. Dialate (Xero Demo)

02. Pictureboard Demo

03. She Couldn’t Demo

04. Could Have Been Demo

05. Reading My Eyes (Xero Demo)

06. Rhinestone (Xero Demo)

07. Esaul (Xero Demo)

08. Stick N Move Demo

09. Carousel Demo

10. Points of Authority Demo

11. Crawling Demo

12. SuperXero (By Myself Demo)