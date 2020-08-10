Madonna Is Writing a Screenplay with Diablo Cody

Madonna and Diablo Cody

Madonna is writing a new screenplay with Oscar-winning scribe Diablo Cody.

The Material Girl shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, August 8th. “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do?” she asked in the caption. “Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about…………..📖🎥🎬🎤🎼🖤?”



Those emojis may not be the most illuminating, but in the accompanying video Madonna dropped a clue to her script’s subject matter. The short clip shows Diablo Cody hunched in concentration over her laptop, as Madge happily distracts her. There’s music, goofy voices, the loud chewing of a nut, and at one point Cody asks a question. “The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?”

“Yeah,” Madonna responds. “Pinstriped pants, stitched into the corset, cut high-waisted on the leg. The garters come down here,” she indicates. “Cone bra.” If this seems familiar, that’s because she’s describing one of the iconic looks from her own 1990 “Blonde Ambition Tour”. This begs the question: is the pop star writing her own biopic? Has she called upon the author of Juno and Jennifer’s Body to tell the tale of Madonna Louise Ciccone?

Regardless, the Queen of Pop is embarking on a new, exciting period of her life. She recently ended her decade-long deal with Interscope, the last album on which was 2019’s Madame X. Other than screenwriting, she’s passed the pandemic with acts of charity interrupted by moments of controversy. She donated 100,000 masks to prisons, but lost some of that goodwill after her George Floyd Tribute video was widely seen as disconnected. She also drew scorn for heralding Trump’s demon semen doctor as “my hero” following a bizarre COVID-19 presser. On the music front, she will appear on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix off the Future Nostalgia remix album.

This isn’t Diablo Cody’s first collaboration with a musical icon. Last year she wrote the script for Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill musical. This past May, the cast and crew participated in a livestream benefit.