Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Marge Simpson Feels “Disrespected” by Trump Adviser Jenna Ellis’ Kamala Harris Dig: Watch

Trump's legal adviser and attorney gets taken down a few by a cartoon

by
on August 14, 2020, 1:03pm
0 comments
the simpsons marge simposon jenna ellis president donald trump kamala harris
Marge Simpson and Jenna Ellis (photo via Twitter)

If your boss is trying to court “suburban housewives” to vote for him, maybe don’t go about disrespecting America’s favorite housewife. In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump’s legal adviser and attorney Jenna Ellis said presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson.” Well, The Simpsons matriarch didn’t take too kindly to the attempted dig, and she’s now issued a response video.

In the clip, Marge takes the spotlight after hearing about Ellis’ comments. “Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ‘ordinary suburban housewife,’ I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” Marge says, adding at the end. “I was gonna say, ‘I’m pissed off,’ but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Ellis attempted another clap-back in a response tweet, sharing the clip proudly and writing, “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail.”

Now, obviously Trump surrounds himself with conniving, lying-or-just-evil sycophants. But when one of them tries to call out a cartoon by pointing to the White House’s malicious sabotage of the US Postal Service ahead of the election and people’s right to vote, you really have to wonder how deep this corruption goes.

Editors' Picks

Anyway, go vote on November 3rd, or if you’re mailing your ballot, make sure to get a huge jump on the deadline. Until then, watch Marge Simpson politely take Ellis to school below.

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Pallbearer Share New Song “Rite of Passage”: Stream
No comments