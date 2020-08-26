Margo Price Shares Symphonic Reimagining of “I’d Die for You”: Stream

Margo Price, photo by Bobbi Rich

On her excellent new full-length, That’s How Rumors Get Started, Margo Price reimagined classic country sounds for a thoroughly modern audience. “Pulling from age-old concepts and traditions, Price created a country-rock record for both twentysomethings and their parents to listen to together,” Consequence of Sound’s Jennifer Irving wrote in her review. Well, now Price has reimagined that reimagining — perhaps for the grandparents? — with a new symphonic version of the album closer “I’d Die for You”.

Inspired by a pre-COVID performance Price delivered at Carnegie Hall, the string-filled rendition of “I’d Die for You” moves slower and more delicately than the album version. More than just adding some orchestration under the lyrics, however, Price completely reworks her delivery, singing with the force of a Broadway performer. The verses build with more melodrama and the chorus hits home with grander power as she belts out, “Oh, I don’t have a side to take/ And I can’t live for them, it’s true/ But honey, I would die for you.”



Take a listen below via the song’s watery music video.

In addition to the track, Price has announced a pair of ticketed livestream shows from an empty Brooklyn Bowl Nashville taking place on September 9th and 10th. Presented by Fans, the unique sets will offer viewers the ability to join the stream via their own webcams. Tickets and more info can be found at the Fans website.