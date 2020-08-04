Max Weinberg Joins Members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, and Dillinger Escape Plan for Misfits Cover: Watch

Max Weinberg, Jamey Jasta, Ben Weinman, Frank Iero, and Gwarsenio Hall

Another week, another all-star quarantine performance from the good folks at Two Minutes to Late Night. The latest edition of the YouTube channel’s “Bedroom Covers” series spans music generations, as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg joins members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed, and The Dillinger Escape Plan for a cover of the Misfits classic “Earth A.D.”

Weinberg, longtime stickman for Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, follows in the footsteps of his son, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who appeared in an earlier installment of “Bedroom Covers” to rock Springsteen’s “Candy’s Room” with other metal musicians.



For the Misfits cover, Max is joined by Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, Suicidal Tendencies / Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman (in full Misfits makeup), and Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds), who handles bass for this performance.

Weinberg is used to playing massive arenas and stadiums with Springsteen, but goes full-on DIY punk with this Misfits performance. The veteran drummer pounds away on a small kit, as he keeps the rapid pace moving for his fellow musicians on a rousing rendition of the title track to the Misfits’ 1983 Earth A.D. album.

This latest “Bedroom Covers” collaboration follows another one with major star power, as members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria recently joined forces for a rendition of Rush’s “Anthem”.

Previous Two Minutes to Late Night videos have seen the likes of Chelsea Wolfe, Emma Ruth Rundle, and members of Baroness, Clutch, High on Fire, and more covering such songs as AC/DC’s “Riff Raff”, Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ”, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”, and more.

Watch Max Weinberg, Jamey Jasta, Frank Iero, Ben Weinman, and Gwarsenio Hall rock the Misfits’ “Earth A.D.” below.