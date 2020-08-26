99 Metal Artists Team Up to Sing “99 Bottles of Beer” for Charity: Stream

Well, this is one helluva collaboration! Ninety-nine metal artists have banded together to sing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” for charity. Among those providing their voices to the charitable track are members of Pantera, Mastodon, Slayer, Testament, Sepultura, and more.
The collaboration was the brainchild of Scour guitarist Derek Engemann and bassist John Jarvis, as well as Gruesome bassist Robin Mazen, all under the moniker The Boozehoundz. They recruited the likes of their Scour bandmate Philip Anselmo (Pantera, Down), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar, Down), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Brendon Small (Dethklok, Galaktikon), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Mark “Barney” Greenway (Napalm Death), Mike “XCIX” Williams (EyeHateGod), Chuck Billy (Testament), and dozens more to each sing a line from the traditional drinking song.
Proceeds from the 23-minute track benefit Old Dog Haven, which helps provide foster care for older dogs. The song was intentionally released today (August 26th) to coincide with International Dog Day.
Contributions can be made by purchasing the track through Bandcamp or by donating at a designated GoFundMe page.
Among the other bands represented in the track are Hatebreed, Death Angel, Trivium, Arch Enemy, Possessed, and more. Hear the entire track and see the full list of contributing artists below.
“99 Bottles” Singers:
99. Mike “XCIX” Williams – EyeHateGod
98. Chris Copp – The Soiled Doves
97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death
96. Obie Flett – Pathology / Inherit Disease
95. Matt McGachy – Cryptopsy
94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus
93. Alex Cha – Ampallang Infection
92. Fredrick Söderberg – Soreption
91. Yngve “Bolt” Christiansen – Blood Red Throne
90. Nader Sadek
89. Colin Clive – Mustard Plug / The War Between
88. Mike Majewski – Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything
87. Chris “Whiskey” Wilson – Gornography / Introvert Perversions
86. Sherwood Webber – Skinless
85. John McEntee – Incantation
84. Jeremy Wagner – Broken Hope
83. Heljarmadr – Dark Funeral
82. Steve “Zetro” Souza – Exodus
81. Brian Slagel – Metal Blade Records
80. Tim Goergen – Within the Ruins
80. Taylor – Massacre
79. Lenzig Leal – Cephalic Carnage
78. Liam Wilson – Azusa / Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan
77. Tony Sekthdamon – Emperor / Myrkskog
76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies
75. Ally Levine – Beekeeper
74. L.Z. – Voice Actress
73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black
72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies
71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.
70. Stu Block – Iced Earth
69. Matt Heafy – Trivium
68. Madison – Cloud Rat
67. Shawn Knight – Child Bite
67. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head
66. Paul Ryan – Origin
65. John Jarvis – Nest / Scour
64. Carlos – Gloryhole Guillotine
63. “Necro” Tom Quach – Harkonin
62. Chuck Billy – Testament
61. Jarvis Leatherby – Night Demon
60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo – Housecore Records
59. Mike D’Salvo – Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy
58. Anthony Trapini – Odious Mortem
57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy
56. Matt Harvey – Exhumed
55. Dan Potthast – Mu330
54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint
53. Don Jamieson – That Metal Show
52. Cody Souza – Hatriot
51. Slasher Dave – Acid Witch
50. Mike De Leon – Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals
49. Jason Asberry – Stormruler
48. Ben Marotta – Eukaryst
47. B.C. Brian Craig – Don’t Mind Dying / Slugtrail
46. Torin Ridgeway – Liquid Death
45. The Doc – The Boozehoundz
44. Zach Gibson – Shit Life
44. Joshua Riley – Unmerciful
43. Kyle Thomas – Exhorder
42. Alexandre Leblanc – Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos
41. Gene Meyer – Bandit
40. Shawn the Butcher – Sirius XM
39. Tommy “Death Metal God” Dahlstöm – Aeon
38. Tony Reust – formerly of Unmerciful
37. Tony Foresta – Municipal Waste
36. “Captain” Chris Andrews – Devourment
35. Nick Moreno – Flesh Hoarder
34. Ryan “Loop Man” Vincent M – Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative
33. James Lee – formerly of Origin
32. Ross Dolan – Immolation
31. Andrew Ortega – Oracle
30. Shaun LaCanne – Putrid Pile
29. David White – Heathen
28. Steve Brogden – Nukem
27. Dennis Sanders – Spirit in the Room
26. Derek Engemann – Scour
25. Courtney Cox – The Iron Maidens
24. Toshihiko Takahashi – Palm
23. Kelly Shaefer – Athiest
22. Danko Jones
21. Jeff Becerra – Possessed
21. Paul McGuire – Cerebral Bore
20. Mallika Sundaramurthy – Abnormality
19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel
18. Brian Kingsland – Nile
17. Alex Carmago – Krisiun
16. Nasty – Crackwhore
15. Robin Mazen – Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator
14. Matt Young – King Parrot
13. Leon Del Muerte – Nails / Murder Construct
12. Mark Kloeppel – Misery Index / Cast the Stone
11. Jason Netherton – Misery Index
10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon
09. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative
08. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory
07. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus
06. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon
05. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed
04. Derrick Green – Sepultura
03. Andrew Huskey – Cast the Stone
02. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down
01. Philip H Anselmo – Pantera