99 Metal Artists Team Up to Sing “99 Bottles of Beer” for Charity: Stream

Testament's Chuck Billy (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.), Philip Anselmo (Amy Harris), Sepultura's Derrick Green (Philip Cosores)

Well, this is one helluva collaboration! Ninety-nine metal artists have banded together to sing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” for charity. Among those providing their voices to the charitable track are members of Pantera, Mastodon, Slayer, Testament, Sepultura, and more.

The collaboration was the brainchild of Scour guitarist Derek Engemann and bassist John Jarvis, as well as Gruesome bassist Robin Mazen, all under the moniker The Boozehoundz. They recruited the likes of their Scour bandmate Philip Anselmo (Pantera, Down), Kirk Windstein (Crowbar, Down), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Brendon Small (Dethklok, Galaktikon), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Mark “Barney” Greenway (Napalm Death), Mike “XCIX” Williams (EyeHateGod), Chuck Billy (Testament), and dozens more to each sing a line from the traditional drinking song.



Proceeds from the 23-minute track benefit Old Dog Haven, which helps provide foster care for older dogs. The song was intentionally released today (August 26th) to coincide with International Dog Day.

Contributions can be made by purchasing the track through Bandcamp or by donating at a designated GoFundMe page.

Among the other bands represented in the track are Hatebreed, Death Angel, Trivium, Arch Enemy, Possessed, and more. Hear the entire track and see the full list of contributing artists below.

“99 Bottles” Singers:

99. Mike “XCIX” Williams – EyeHateGod

98. Chris Copp – The Soiled Doves

97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death

96. Obie Flett – Pathology / Inherit Disease

95. Matt McGachy – Cryptopsy

94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus

93. Alex Cha – Ampallang Infection

92. Fredrick Söderberg – Soreption

91. Yngve “Bolt” Christiansen – Blood Red Throne

90. Nader Sadek

89. Colin Clive – Mustard Plug / The War Between

88. Mike Majewski – Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything

87. Chris “Whiskey” Wilson – Gornography / Introvert Perversions

86. Sherwood Webber – Skinless

85. John McEntee – Incantation

84. Jeremy Wagner – Broken Hope

83. Heljarmadr – Dark Funeral

82. Steve “Zetro” Souza – Exodus

81. Brian Slagel – Metal Blade Records

80. Tim Goergen – Within the Ruins

80. Taylor – Massacre

79. Lenzig Leal – Cephalic Carnage

78. Liam Wilson – Azusa / Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan

77. Tony Sekthdamon – Emperor / Myrkskog

76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies

75. Ally Levine – Beekeeper

74. L.Z. – Voice Actress

73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black

72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies

71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.

70. Stu Block – Iced Earth

69. Matt Heafy – Trivium

68. Madison – Cloud Rat

67. Shawn Knight – Child Bite

67. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head

66. Paul Ryan – Origin

65. John Jarvis – Nest / Scour

64. Carlos – Gloryhole Guillotine

63. “Necro” Tom Quach – Harkonin

62. Chuck Billy – Testament

61. Jarvis Leatherby – Night Demon

60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo – Housecore Records

59. Mike D’Salvo – Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy

58. Anthony Trapini – Odious Mortem

57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy

56. Matt Harvey – Exhumed

55. Dan Potthast – Mu330

54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint

53. Don Jamieson – That Metal Show

52. Cody Souza – Hatriot

51. Slasher Dave – Acid Witch

50. Mike De Leon – Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals

49. Jason Asberry – Stormruler

48. Ben Marotta – Eukaryst

47. B.C. Brian Craig – Don’t Mind Dying / Slugtrail

46. Torin Ridgeway – Liquid Death

45. The Doc – The Boozehoundz

44. Zach Gibson – Shit Life

44. Joshua Riley – Unmerciful

43. Kyle Thomas – Exhorder

42. Alexandre Leblanc – Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos

41. Gene Meyer – Bandit

40. Shawn the Butcher – Sirius XM

39. Tommy “Death Metal God” Dahlstöm – Aeon

38. Tony Reust – formerly of Unmerciful

37. Tony Foresta – Municipal Waste

36. “Captain” Chris Andrews – Devourment

35. Nick Moreno – Flesh Hoarder

34. Ryan “Loop Man” Vincent M – Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative

33. James Lee – formerly of Origin

32. Ross Dolan – Immolation

31. Andrew Ortega – Oracle

30. Shaun LaCanne – Putrid Pile

29. David White – Heathen

28. Steve Brogden – Nukem

27. Dennis Sanders – Spirit in the Room

26. Derek Engemann – Scour

25. Courtney Cox – The Iron Maidens

24. Toshihiko Takahashi – Palm

23. Kelly Shaefer – Athiest

22. Danko Jones

21. Jeff Becerra – Possessed

21. Paul McGuire – Cerebral Bore

20. Mallika Sundaramurthy – Abnormality

19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel

18. Brian Kingsland – Nile

17. Alex Carmago – Krisiun

16. Nasty – Crackwhore

15. Robin Mazen – Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator

14. Matt Young – King Parrot

13. Leon Del Muerte – Nails / Murder Construct

12. Mark Kloeppel – Misery Index / Cast the Stone

11. Jason Netherton – Misery Index

10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon

09. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative

08. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory

07. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus

06. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon

05. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed

04. Derrick Green – Sepultura

03. Andrew Huskey – Cast the Stone

02. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down

01. Philip H Anselmo – Pantera