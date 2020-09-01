Michael B. Jordan Eulogizes Chadwick Boseman: “I Now Understand How Much of a Legend and Hero YOU Are”

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, photo via Instagram

Michael B. Jordan has penned a tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan writes to begin his eulogy. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug… everything. I wish we had more time.”



“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” Jordan continues. He goes on to credit Boseman for “pav[ing] the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not… I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are,” Jordan adds. “Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

After once again emphasizing how he wishes they had more time together, Jordan concludes his tribute writing, “I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

You can find Jordan’s full tribute to Boseman below.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also wrote a lengthy and heartfelt eulogy for Boseman, while Marvel co-stars including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, and Brie Larson have all offered their own individual tributes.