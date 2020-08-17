Menu
Millie Bobby Brown Is Sherlock’s Sister in Netflix’s Enola Holmes Teaser Trailer: Watch

The cast also features Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft

by
on August 17, 2020, 1:00pm
millie bobby brown enola holmes sherlock teaser trailer netflix release datemillie bobby brown enola holmes sherlock teaser trailer netflix release date
Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown is used to finding herself surrounded by mystery thanks to her starring role in Stranger Things. But in her next project, she’ll be solving the puzzle instead of being at the center of it. Brown is playing the title role in Netflix’s upcoming Enola Homles, and we now have a first look and release date for the film thanks to a new teaser trailer.

The movie is based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which add a new layer to the classic Sherlock stories by giving the famous detective a sister. Brown plays the younger, equally gifted sibling of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock and Sam Claflin’s Mycroft, while Helena Bonham Carter portrays the family matriarch, Eudoria Holmes.

The teaser clip doesn’t give much away about the movie’s adventure, instead focusing on the big question of “Who is Enola?” It also gives a taste of the movie’s playful tone, as well as hinting at a fourth-wall-breaking convention in the trailer’s last seconds.

In revealing the trailer, Netflix also gave a “clue” to the Enola Holmes release date. The platform tweeted the clip with the message, “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd,” which when unscrambled reveals, “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird.”

Editors' Picks

So, get ready for the premiere on September 23rd by watching the Enola Holmes teaser below, followed by some first-look images.

millie bobby brown enola holmes sherlock teaser trailer netflix release date henry cavill sam claflin

Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (Netflix)

millie bobby brown enola holmes sherlock teaser trailer netflix

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (Netflix)

