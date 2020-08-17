Two Men Charged with Murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Run-DMC (Jam Master Jay center), photo by Lynn Goldsmith

On October 30th, 2002, Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay was shot and killed while playing video games in his recording studio. Now, some 18 years later, two men have been charged in connection with his murder.

Federal prosecutors will announce the indictments of Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan, Jr., 36, during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday.



Washington is already in a federal prison serving time for robbery, while Jordan was arrested on Sunday. Both men are charged with murder while engaged in drug trafficking, according to The New York Times.

More details are expected to be revealed during the press conference, but it’s believed Jay Master Jay was financing a drug-trafficking operation involving Washington and Jordan. “There was a beef — it didn’t go as planned,” an official told The Times.

Born Jason Mizell, Jam Master Jay was responsible for the beats behind the pioneering rap trio Run-DMC, which also included Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels as members.

For nearly two decades, detectives struggled to establish a motive for Jam Master Jay’s murder. At one point, investigators explored the theory that Jay Master Jay’s killing stemmed from a grudge against his one-time protégé 50 Cent.