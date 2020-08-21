Nas Premieres New Album King’s Disease: Stream

Nas, photo by Ben Kaye

Nas has returned with his new album, King’s Disease. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

King’s Disease marks the Queens legend’s 13th studio album to date and serves as the direct follow-up to 2018’s Nasir. Whereas that release was produced entirely by Kanye West, this time around Nas has linked up with in-demand producer Hit-Boy.



The 13-track LP also boasts contributions from Anderson .Paak (“All Bad”), Big Sean (“Replace Me”), Lil Durk (“Til the War is Won”), Charlie Wilson (“Car #85”), and ASAP Ferg and Fivio Foreign (“Spicy”).

Nas was recently named by Eminem as one of the greatest rappers of all time. He also joined Public Enemy for “Fight the Power” at the BET Awards, and remixed “Rodeo” with Lil Nas X.

King’s Disease Artwork:

King’s Disease Tracklist:

01. King’s Disease

02. Blue Benz

03. Car #85 (feat. Charlie Wilson)

04. Ultra Black (feat. Hit-Boy)

05. 27 Summers

06. Replace Me (feat. Big Sean and Don Toliver)

07. Til the War is Won (feat. Lil Durk)

08. All Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)

09. The Definition (feat. Brucie B.)

10. Full Circle (feat. The Firm, AZ, Foxy Brown, Cormega)

11. 10 Points

12. The Cure

13. Spicy (feat. Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg)