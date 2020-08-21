Menu
Nas Premieres New Album King’s Disease: Stream

The 13-track LP was produced by Hit-Boy and features contributions from Anderson .Paak, Big Sean, Lil Durk, and more

by
on August 21, 2020, 12:00am
Nas Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye

Nas has returned with his new album, King’s Disease. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

King’s Disease marks the Queens legend’s 13th studio album to date and serves as the direct follow-up to 2018’s Nasir. Whereas that release was produced entirely by Kanye West, this time around Nas has linked up with in-demand producer Hit-Boy.

The 13-track LP also boasts contributions from Anderson .Paak (“All Bad”), Big Sean (“Replace Me”), Lil Durk (“Til the War is Won”), Charlie Wilson (“Car #85”), and ASAP Ferg and Fivio Foreign (“Spicy”).

Nas was recently named by Eminem as one of the greatest rappers of all time. He also joined Public Enemy for “Fight the Power” at the BET Awards, and remixed “Rodeo” with Lil Nas X.

King’s Disease Artwork:

Nas - King's Disease album cover artwork ultra black

King’s Disease Tracklist:
01. King’s Disease
02. Blue Benz
03. Car #85 (feat. Charlie Wilson)
04. Ultra Black (feat. Hit-Boy)
05. 27 Summers
06. Replace Me (feat. Big Sean and Don Toliver)
07. Til the War is Won (feat. Lil Durk)
08. All Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)
09. The Definition (feat. Brucie B.)
10. Full Circle (feat. The Firm, AZ, Foxy Brown, Cormega)
11. 10 Points
12. The Cure
13. Spicy (feat. Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg)

