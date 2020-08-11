Nas Announces New Project Executive Produced by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy (photo via artist) and Nas (photo by Ben Kaye)

Nas has announced his first entirely new project since Kanye West produced NASIR in 2018. The as-yet untitled effort drops August 21st, and this time Hit-Boy is handling executive producing duties.

Nas shared the news in a cryptic trailer on Twitter. Over suspenseful classical music, the veteran MC is shown in the studio, saying of Hit-Boy, “I’ve been trying to do this with this man for years.” Although reference is made to “songs,” plural, Nas didn’t specify whether the project is an album, EP, or something else entirely. Hit-Boy has been just as tight-lipped, though he did say in a statement that, “August 21st will be a day to remember.” Check out the teaser below.



Hit-Boy remains one of the most sought-after beatmakers in the world, and so far this year he’s put in work on Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, as well as songs by Lil Baby, Polo G, Conway the Machine, and many more. He most recently collaborated with Nas on the 2019 compilation album The Lost Tapes 2.

Nas was recently named by Eminem as one of the greatest rappers of all time. He also joined Public Enemy for “Fight the Power” at the BET Awards, and before that he was busy promoting his “Rodeo” remix with Lil Nas X.