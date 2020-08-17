Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande

Believe it or not, but Neil Young is adding more to his plate. The veteran rocker has quietly announced a new EP titled The Times. The news came paired with the wide release of his Fireside Sessions video for his 2020 update of his anthem “Lookin’ for a Leader”.

“I invite the President to play this song at his next rally,” Young said in the clip’s description. “A song about the feelings many of us have about America today, it’s part of the The Times, an EP coming soon from Reprise Records — my home since 1968.”



The clip was pulled from a Fireside Sessions recorded on Young’s porch this past July. During that same performance, the folk rock icon covered Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’”, and given the title of the EP, one has to wonder if that rendition will be included.

Catch the video below and stay tuned for more details. If you couldn’t tell, Young has truly been making the best of his quarantine, be it through bashing Trump, protesting Trump, or suing Trump. He’s also got three new additions coming to his his Neil Young Archives website, including the long-awaited Neil Young Archives Vol. 2.