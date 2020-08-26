Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Netflix Cancels Altered Carbon

After two seasons and one anime movie

by
on August 26, 2020, 4:19pm
0 comments
altered carbon cancelled netflix two seasons
Altered Carbon (Netflix)

You might want to hold on to your current body for a while: Netflix has cancelled Altered Carbon.

Altered Carbon was based on a book by Richard K. Morgan and adapted for television by Laeta Kalogridis. Season 1 starred Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs, and in Season 2 the same character was played by Anthony Mackie, with Alison Schapker taking over as showrunner. The series also spawned one anime movie. As Deadline reports, the decision to axe it wasn’t coronavirus related and was made back in April.

The cyberpunk epic has fallen victim to Netflix’s notorious standard viewership vs. cost renewal review. Here, the main issue seems to be the cost; as Kinnaman once said, it was “a world that’s got a bigger budget than the first three seasons of Game of Thrones.” Even healthy-sized audiences can’t support a budget buster like that indefinitely, and Takeshi Kovacs never captured the popular imagination in the same way as Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen. For that reason, the futuristic show is now history.

Editors' Picks

Altered Carbon joins other seeming-hits to get cancelled by Netflix, including the Wachowski’s Sense8Chilling Adventures of Sabrinaand Mindhunter.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Don't Overlook this T-Shirt and Free Mask Deal
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
Recreate the 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Solo
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World
An Oral History of Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Previous Story
Liza Anne on Finding Success in Therapy and Balancing Joy and Sorrow
Next Story
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Now Linked to 100+ Coronavirus Cases in Eight States