Netflix Unlocks Stranger Things, Bird Box, The Two Popes, More for Free Worldwide Viewing

Facing more competition than ever, Netflix is looking for new ways to attract potential subscribers. Among the streamer’s latest initiatives is offering access to some of its biggest titles, including the first episode of Stranger Things, the horror hit Bird Box, and Oscar nominee The Two Popes, which are now available to stream worldwide for free sans a subscription.

A total of ten titles have been made available. In addition to those already mentioned, you can check out the Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery, the Spanish-language sensation Elite, Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, reality-popcorn extravaganza Love Is Blind, iconic actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin squaring off in Grace and Frankie, and the Emmy Award-winning documentary Our Planet.



The new promotion does come with a couple of caveats. Every viewing starts with a skippable ad for Netflix. Then, as the help page notes, it’s only available on computer browsers or Android tablets and phones. Those with Apple phones, Fire Sticks, Rokus and the like, will have to find another way. Oh, and incognito mode is not supported, so you may — may! — have to stop browsing porn before The Two Popes start bickering. As long as that’s not a problem, head on over to netflix.com/watch-free to start watching.

The streaming wars continue to heat up, and Netflix is offering more incentives to customers in hopes of maintaining its footing. Last year, the streamer lost one million subscribers to Disney+, and now they’re contending with new platforms including Apple TV, Peacock, and Quibi. (Plus, Hulu is offering a free 30-day trial of its programing). Hell, even Walmart is getting in on the action, launching Walmart+ and trying to buy up TikTok.

