What’s Streaming on Netflix in September 2020

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Netflix is bringing the originals in September 2020.

There’s Charlie Kaufman’s labyrinthine thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland’s star-studded Gothic tale The Devil All the Time, and the return of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes.



They’re also delivering on the original series front — from Ryan Murphy’s Cuckoo’s Nest sequel Ratched to the animated Jurassic Park spinoff series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. And don’t even get us started on all the reality TV!

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, see what’s hitting Disney+ and Hulu, and stay tuned for guides on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available September 1st

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family

Borgen: Season 1-3

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match — Netflix Film

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family

Wildlife

Zathura

Available September 2nd

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary

Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film

Available September 3rd

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film

Young Wallander — Netflix Original

Available September 4th

Away — Netflix Original

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Available September 7th

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth — Netflix Original

Waiting for “Superman”

Available September 8th

StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Available September 9th

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film

The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary

Available September 10th

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime

Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family

Available September 11th

The Duchess — Netflix Original

Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film

Available September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary

Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family

Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

The Universe: Season 2

Available September 16th

Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original

The Paramedic — Netflix Film

Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Sing On! — Netflix Original

Available September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime

The Last Word — Netflix Original

Available September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family

Ratched — Netflix Original

Available September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary

Available September 22nd

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express — Netflix Family

Available September 23rd

Enola Holmes — Netflix Film

Waiting…

Available September 24th

The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Real Steel

Available September 25th

A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary

Country-Ish — Netflix Original

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original

Sneakerheads — Netflix Original

Available September 26th

The Good Place: Season 4

Available September 27th

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Available September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original

Available September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special

Welcome to Sudden Death

Available September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary

Wentworth: Season 8

Leaving September 4th

Christopher Robin

What’s Leaving

Leaving September 5th

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8th

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10th

The Forgotten

Leaving September 14th

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving September 15th

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16th

The Witch

Leaving September 17th

Train to Busan

Leaving September 20th

Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21st

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22nd

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26th

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28th

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

