What’s Streaming on Netflix in September 2020

Netflix is bringing the originals in September 2020.
There’s Charlie Kaufman’s labyrinthine thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland’s star-studded Gothic tale The Devil All the Time, and the return of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes.
They’re also delivering on the original series front — from Ryan Murphy’s Cuckoo’s Nest sequel Ratched to the animated Jurassic Park spinoff series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. And don’t even get us started on all the reality TV!
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, see what’s hitting Disney+ and Hulu, and stay tuned for guides on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Shudder.
What’s Coming
Available September 1st
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family
Borgen: Season 1-3
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match — Netflix Film
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family
Wildlife
Zathura
Available September 2nd
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary
Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary
Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film
Available September 3rd
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special
Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film
Young Wallander — Netflix Original
Available September 4th
Away — Netflix Original
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family
Available September 7th
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary
Record of Youth — Netflix Original
Waiting for “Superman”
Available September 8th
StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Available September 9th
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary
Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film
The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary
Available September 10th
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film
The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime
Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family
Available September 11th
The Duchess — Netflix Original
Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — Netflix Family
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film
Available September 15th
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary
Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family
Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
The Universe: Season 2
Available September 16th
Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original
The Paramedic — Netflix Film
Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Sing On! — Netflix Original
Available September 17th
Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime
The Last Word — Netflix Original
Available September 18th
American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family
Ratched — Netflix Original
Available September 21st
A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary
Available September 22nd
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express — Netflix Family
Available September 23rd
Enola Holmes — Netflix Film
Waiting…
Available September 24th
The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Real Steel
Available September 25th
A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary
Country-Ish — Netflix Original
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original
Sneakerheads — Netflix Original
Available September 26th
The Good Place: Season 4
Available September 27th
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Available September 28th
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original
Available September 29th
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special
Welcome to Sudden Death
Available September 30th
American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary
Wentworth: Season 8
Leaving September 4th
Christopher Robin
What’s Leaving
Leaving September 5th
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving September 8th
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving September 10th
The Forgotten
Leaving September 14th
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving September 15th
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving September 16th
The Witch
Leaving September 17th
Train to Busan
Leaving September 20th
Sarah’s Key
Leaving September 21st
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving September 22nd
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving September 26th
The Grandmaster
Leaving September 28th
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
What’s coming to the other streaming services in September 2020: