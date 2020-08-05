New Order Announce Power, Corruption & Lies Deluxe Box Set

New Order

New Order have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1983 sophomore album, Power, Corruption & Lies. Coming October 2nd via Rhino, the “definitive edition” includes a 12-inch vinyl, two CDs, two DVDs, and a hardback book.

The reissue contains Power, Corruption & Lies remastered from its original analogue tape masters for the very first time, pressed on both CD and vinyl. A second disc boasts previously unreleased recordings from New Order’s writing sessions, such as early takes of “Blue Monday” (including an instrumental), “Age of Consent”, “Ecstasy”, and a demo of “Thieves Like Us” tracked in New York. Also included is the band’s four-song John Peel Session from 1982, which is receiving a separate 12-inch reissue for the Record Store Day Drop on August 29th.



As for the DVDs, they’re filled with complete concert films and TV performances. Full shows include a June 26th, 1982 performance at Manchester’s The Hacienda; an April 24th, 1983 concert at Ireland’s Rosehill Hotel; and another Hacienda gig from July 20th, 1983. There’s also a Channel 4 Play at Home documentary, BBC Top of the Pops appearances, and live selections from concerts at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, Birmingham’s Tower Ballroom, Berlin’s Metropol, and elsewhere.

The Power, Corruption & Lies box is completed by a 48-page book featuring rare photographs and “original text,” compiled by Warren Jackson, New Order’s longtime visual coordinator. Peter Saville, known for his iconic Factory Records graphic work, designed the whole collection. Pre-orders for the reissue are now ongoing.

In addition to the limited edition box set, New Order will separately reissue four 12-inch vinyl non-album singles from the era: “Blue Monday” b/w “The Beach”, “Confusion” b/w an instrumental and rough mix, “Thieves Like Us” b/w “Lonesome Tonight”, and “Murder” b/w a “Thieves Like Us” instrumental.

Check out the artwork and a peek at each individual part of the box set below, followed by the complete tracklistings.

New Order recently announced rescheduled dates for their co-headlining tour with Pet Shop Boys after postponing the trek due to the pandemic. The shows are now set for September and October of 2021, and you can find tickets here.

Power, Corruption & Lies Definitive Edition Artwork:

Power, Corruption & Lies Definitive Edition Tracklist:

Power Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP)

1. Age of Consent

2. We All Stand

3. The Village

4. 5 8 6

5. Your Silent Face

6. Ultraviolence

7. Ecstacy

8. Leave Me Alone

Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

01. Age Of Consent *

02. The Village *

03. 5 8 6 *

04. Your Silent Face *

05. Ecstacy *

06. Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

07. Turn The Heater On

08. We All Stand

09. Too Late

10. 5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

11. Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *

New York demo #1

12. Thieves Like Us*

Writing Session Recordings

13. Thieves Like Us *

14. Murder *

15. Blue Monday *

16. Blue Monday *

Album Session Recording

17. Blue Monday (Instrumental Outtake)

* = Previously unreleased

DVD 1

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything’s Gone Green

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything’s Gone Green

Ceremony

TV Sessions

Blue Monday (BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983)

Confusion (Countdown – 1983)

Age Of Consent (Switch – 1983)

Blue Monday (Switch – 1983)

Thieves Like Us (BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984 )

Extras

Your Silent Face (The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983)

5 8 6 (The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983)

We All Stand (Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983)

Leave Me Alone (Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983)

Ultraviolence (First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983)

The Village (Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984)

Thieves Like Us (Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984)

Blue Monday (Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984)

Lonesome Tonight (Metropol, Berlin, 1984)

Confusion (Metropol, Berlin, 1984)

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4, 1984 documentary made by New Order

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything’s Gone Green