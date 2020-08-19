What’s Streaming on Hulu in September 2020

Twilight

Hulu is prepping for spooky season in September 2020.

Next month, the streamer is unlocking a bunch of tricks and treats: Wes Craven’s The Last House on the Left, Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II, James Cameron’s The Terminator, and — get this — every single movie in the Twilight series. Vamps unite!



Also exciting is the premiere of Keith Knight’s new irreverent comedy series Woke. The show follows a Black cartoonist whose career success is slightly derailed when an unexpected incident changes everything in his life.

What’s more, Hulu is porting over all the goodies from FX. That includes the new season from Archer and the highly anticipated fourth season of Noah Hawley’s Fargo, which was postponed way, way back in April.

Check out the full list below, pick up some Halloween candy, and, of course, subscribe to Hulu. To round out your streaming sessions, see what’s hitting Disney+ and Netflix, and stay tuned for guides on HBO Max, Shudder, and Amazon Prime Video.

What’s Coming to Hulu September 2020

Available September 1st

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Available September 2nd

Hell on the Border (2019)

Available September 3rd

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Available September 6th

Awoken (2019)

Available September 7th

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Available September 8th

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Available September 9th

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available September 10th

Prisoners (2013)

Available September 11th

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 16th

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)



Available September 17th

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Available September 18th

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Available September 20th

The Haunted (2020)

Available September 21st

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Available September 22nd

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Available September 23rd

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Available September 24th

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

Available September 25th

Judy (2019)

Available September 26th

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Available September 28th

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Available September 29th

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Available September 30th

Southbound (2015)

What’s Leaving

Leaving September 30

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best In Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)

