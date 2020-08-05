Menu
Nigel Godrich, Lupe Fiasco, Massive Attack, Dee Snider, More Slam Spotify CEO

Daniel Ek recently said the secret to success is not higher Spotify payout rates, but more output from musicians

on August 05, 2020, 5:19pm
Nigel Godrich (photo by Alex Elizarov), Lupe Fiasco (photo by Drogas Wave), and Massive Attack

Thom Yorke once compared Spotify to “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse” and, these days, the streaming company is sure earning the reaction of one. Last week, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek suggested the secret to higher Spotify payout rates is more output from musicians. Since then, everyone from Nigel Godrich to Lupe Fiasco has been putting the tone-deaf billionaire on blast.

“There is a narrative fallacy here, combined with the fact that, obviously, some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough,” commented Ek in his now-infamous interview. “The artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans.”

Considering Spotify is known for dismal streaming payout rates, with another report revealing that a mid-sized indie label can earn just $0.00348 — less than a penny! — per stream, it’s no surprise Ek wants to shift the blame and responsibility off his company. Dumping it directly onto the shoulders of artists is a horrible idea, but Ek doubled down on his stance, saying, “I feel, really, that the ones that aren’t doing well in streaming are predominantly people who want to release music the way it used to be released.”

That’s when the pushback started to flood in. “Leech complains of body bleeding too slowly,” tweeted Godrich alongside a link to the article.

Ek was labeled an “obnoxious greedy little shit” by David Crosby and told to “Go fuck yourself” by Mike Mills of R.E.M. Dozen more artists have chimed in to scold the CEO as well, including Massive Attack, Neko Case, Jason Isbell, Laura Jane Grace, Clipping., Zola Jesus, and Mike Portnoy.

“This bitch has nothing to say to musicians,” wrote Case. “He KEEPS our royalties.”

“This man has never created anything as lasting or as beautiful as the worst song by your least favorite band,” said Clipping.

There are also noteworthy responses from RJD2, Cloud Nothings, Fucked Up, BATHS, Joan Osborne, Nadine Shah, and Mary Chapin Carpenter in addition to responses from individual band members like Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Peter Berkman of Anamanaguchi, Geoff Barrow of Portishead, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, Keith Buckley of Every Time I Die, and Al Doyle of LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip.

Check out some of the greatest hits below.

