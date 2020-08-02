Omar Rodríguez-López Releases New Triple Solo Album The Cloud Hill Tapes: Stream

Omar Rodríguez-López, of The Mars Volta and At-the Drive In fame, has unveiled a new collection of solo recordings called The Cloud Hill Tapes.
Available digitally and as a 3xLP vinyl box set, The Cloud Hill Tapes boast new arrangements of 20 past Rodríguez-López solo songs, recorded and produced by Johann Scheerer at the Clouds Hill Recording Studio in Hamburg, Germany in late 2018 and early 2019.
The Cloud Hill Tapes marks Rodríguez-López’s first physical solo release since 2012. The vinyl box set can be purchased here, and you can stream the full 20-track collection below.
In related news, last year Cedric Bixler-Zavala revealed that he and Rodríguez-López planned to reunite The Mars Volta and release new music.
The Clouds Hill Tapes Tracklist:
The Clouds Hill Tapes Part I
01. Roman Lips
02. Fishtank
03. Bitter Tears
04. Houses Full Of Hurt
05. Science Urges
06. Fool So Bleak
07. Arcos Del Amor
08. To Kill A Chi Chi
The Clouds Hill Tapes Part II
01. Diamond Teeth
02. Vanishing Tide
03. Eastern Promises
04. Through Wires
05. Killing Out
06. We Feel The Silence
The Clouds Hill Tapes Part III
01. Winter‘s Gone
02. It All Begins With You
03. Running Away
04. Paint Yourself A Saint
05. Born To Be A Nobody
06. Tell Me What I Did Wrong