Omar Rodríguez-López Releases New Triple Solo Album The Cloud Hill Tapes: Stream

Omar Rodríguez-López at Clouds Hill studio in Hambug, Germany

Omar Rodríguez-López, of The Mars Volta and At-the Drive In fame, has unveiled a new collection of solo recordings called The Cloud Hill Tapes.

Available digitally and as a 3xLP vinyl box set, The Cloud Hill Tapes boast new arrangements of 20 past Rodríguez-López solo songs, recorded and produced by Johann Scheerer at the Clouds Hill Recording Studio in Hamburg, Germany in late 2018 and early 2019.



The Cloud Hill Tapes marks Rodríguez-López’s first physical solo release since 2012. The vinyl box set can be purchased here, and you can stream the full 20-track collection below.

In related news, last year Cedric Bixler-Zavala revealed that he and Rodríguez-López planned to reunite The Mars Volta and release new music.

The Clouds Hill Tapes Tracklist:

The Clouds Hill Tapes Part I

01. Roman Lips

02. Fishtank

03. Bitter Tears

04. Houses Full Of Hurt

05. Science Urges

06. Fool So Bleak

07. Arcos Del Amor

08. To Kill A Chi Chi

The Clouds Hill Tapes Part II

01. Diamond Teeth

02. Vanishing Tide

03. Eastern Promises

04. Through Wires

05. Killing Out

06. We Feel The Silence

The Clouds Hill Tapes Part III

01. Winter‘s Gone

02. It All Begins With You

03. Running Away

04. Paint Yourself A Saint

05. Born To Be A Nobody

06. Tell Me What I Did Wrong