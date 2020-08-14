Menu
Inspirational One-Armed Drummer Masterfully Covers Slipknot’s “Duality”: Watch

The talented Jack Thomas lost his right arm in a workplace accident at age 17

on August 14, 2020, 5:28pm
Slipknot Drum Cover
Jack Thomas, via YouTube

Drummer Jack Thomas lost his right arm in a work accident when he was 17, but he didn’t let that halt his musical ambitions. Five years later, his masterful cover of Slipknot’s “Duality” is proof of that.

Of all the drum covers, the cacophonous “Duality” might be one of the most complex and truly difficult for any percussionist. However, Thomas puts on a clinic, proving his virtuosity during the YouTube playthrough.

“We all go through hardships,” Thomas said in the video. “We all go through the worst thing that has ever happened to us. For me, it was losing a limb. But regardless, everybody has their struggles. Whether it be financial or even relationships, wherever it might be. We all have those frustrations and struggles.”

Thomas, also a skilled bassist, was working toward becoming a professional musician when his arm was severed in a conveyor belt accident at age 17. The tragedy spurred him on, and he never gave up his dream of being a pro musician.

“My challenge to you, is to take those frustrations and struggles and do the best you can, and turn them into a challenge,” Thomas said, addressing his viewers. “Something that you can overcome. If I can play ‘Duality’ by Slipknot with just one hand, what’s your excuse?”

If you want to see more of Thomas crushing various songs, his personal YouTube channel is full of drum and bass covers of tunes by Rancid, The Used, Alexisonfire, and more.

Watch Thomas’ cover of “Duality” below.

