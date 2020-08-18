Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album Anime, Trauma and Divorce, Shares “Bucciariati”: Stream

Open Mike Eagle, photo by Kim Newmoney

Open Mike Eagle has announced his first album in three years. Titled Anime, Trauma and Divorce, it’s set for release on October 16th.

Due out via his own AutoReverse Records label, the LP follows up on 2017’s Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. According to the 39-year-old rapper, it recounts the worst year of his entire life. “Before the world went to shit I was already in the middle of a few personal crisis,” OME explained in a statement. “Shit had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music.”



“So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them,” he continued. “Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won’t but maybe.”

As noted, Jacknife Lee executive produced the entire project, while Black Milk, Gold Panda, and Frank Leone contributed additional beats. Previous songs “I’m A Joester (Black Power Fantasy)” and “The Edge of New Clothes” appear on the 12-track effort, as does today’s newly unveiled single, “Bucciariati” featuring Kari Faux.

Stream that track ahead, then pre-order Anime, Trauma and Divorce here.

For more of OME, revisit last month’s non-album cut “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem)” and the MC’s recent appearance on This Must Be the Gig down below.

Anime, Trauma and Divorce Artwork:

Anime, Trauma and Divorce Tracklist:

01. Death Parade (prod. by Caleb Stone)

02. Headass (Idiot Shinji) (feat. Video Dave, prod. by Black Milk)

03. Sweatpants Spiderman (prod. by Caleb Stone)

04. Bucciarati (feat. Kari Faux, prod. by Caleb Stone)

05. Asa’s Bop (feat. Lil A$e, prod. by Frank Leone)

06. The Edge of New Clothes (prod. by Loden)

07. Everything Ends Last Year (prod. by Caleb Stone)

08. The Black Mirror Episode (prod. by Loden)

09. Wtf is Self Care (prod. by Gold Panda)

10. I’m a Joestar (Black Power Fantasy) (prod. by Frank Leone)

11. Airplane Boneyard (prod. by Frank Leone)

12. Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (Live from the Joco Cruise) feat. Lil A$e, (prod. by Nedarb)

