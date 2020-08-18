Outside Lands Announces Inside Lands Virtual Festival: Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole

J. Cole, Gorillaz, and LCD Soundsystem, photos by Ben Kaye

Unlike most festivals, Outside Lands didn’t even get a chance to announce its lineup before cancelling the 2020 edition due to COVID-19. But like many other major music events, the organizers behind the San Francisco fest are replacing the in-person gathering with a virtual one. Appropriately dubbed Inside Lands, the livestream will take place August 28th and 29th exclusively on Twitch.

The virtual festival will include a mix of live and archival performances from the likes of Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, D’Angelo and the Vanguard, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Cage the Elephant, HAIM, Leon Bridges, Above & Beyond, Major Lazer, Louis the Child, Nathaniel Rateliff, and alt-J. Inside Lands will also highlight acts scheduled for the already-announced 2021 Outside Lands, such as Sharon Van Etten, Brittany Howard, Kehlani, ZHU, Khruangbin, and Beach House.



In addition to the music, there will be artist interviews and features with the festival’s producers, curators, and small business from the community that help make Outside Lands what it is. It will all be presented by a live host, though who that exactly is has yet to be revealed.

“By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience,” said Allen Scott, Outside Lands co-producer/Head of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.

A limited edition Inside Lands merch capsule will also be made available during the streaming event. Find the complete lineup below, and tune in via Twitch or the Outside Lands website.

As for Outside Lands proper, it’s already set to return on August 6th-8th, 2021 with a lineup touting Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, ZHU, Young Thug, Angel Olsen, 070 Shake, Yves Tumor, Dr. Dog, The Beths, Rico Nasty, and more. Tickets are on-sale now.