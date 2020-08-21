Ozzy Osbourne on Trump’s Pandemic Response: “This Guy’s Acting Like a Fool”

Ozzy Osbourne (photo by David Brendan Hall), Donald Trump (via YouTube)

Ozzy Osbourne’s signature solo song is “Crazy Train”, and that’s pretty much the ride he thinks Donald Trump has the United States on right now. “This guy’s acting like a fool,” the metal legend exclaimed in a new interview when speaking of the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer, who rarely talks politics, offered some strong opinions while speaking with Rolling Stone, even questioning why Trump ran for president in the first place. “If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics,” remarked Ozzy. “Because the f**king guy you’ve got in there now doesn’t know that much about it, I don’t think.”



He added, “It’s not like anyone could be a f**king heart surgeon and just go in with a scalpel. You have to know what you’re f**king doing.”

As far as the pandemic is concerned, Ozzy blasted Trump’s response, saying, “In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has.”

Ozzy, who is battling Parkinson’s disease and suffered major injuries after a fall at home last year, also doesn’t understand why everyone can’t get on board with recommended behaviors during the pandemic. “People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away,” insists the Black Sabbath icon.

While Ozzy is definitely not a fan of Trump, it also sounds as if Joe Biden is not high on his list either. “Anyone who runs for office, I think there should be an age limit,” declared the 71-year-old Osbourne. “If you’re f**king 76, eight years is like death.”

Despite being locked down, Ozzy is quite busy these days. He’s already working on a follow-up to his recent album, Ordinary Man, plus he’s starring alongside his wife Sharon and son Jack in a new paranormal TV series, The Osbournes Want to Believe, airing on the Travel Channel. Additionally, a documentary on Ozzy will premiere September 7th on A&E.

