Pallbearer Share New Song “Rite of Passage”: Stream

Pallbearer, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Pallbearer have unveiled the new song “Rite of Passage”, the second single from their forthcoming album Forgotten Days.

Again, the band turns in a full-on doom riffer with “Rite of Passage”. Like lead single “Forgotten Days”, the new song sees Pallbearer embracing the romanticism and sonic breadth of their earliest material, rooted in the timeless sounds of traditional doom metal.



According to bassist Joseph Rowland, the decision to embrace Pallbearer’s past musical leanings — namely their 2012 debut Sorrow and Extinction — was a conscious one.

“‘Rite of Passage’ is both a reflection and a confessional,” Rowland commented in a press release. “The toll that loss has taken on my life often finds ways to remind me that I may never feel whole, and the song’s purpose is to express and embody that emptiness. It felt totally appropriate to wrap it in re-imagined trappings of our earliest doom-leaning material.”

Added vocalist/guitarist Brett Campbell regarding the album’s general theme of reflection: “Memory is big aspect of the new record. Memory is a big aspect of the new record. The passage of time. How things change as perspective changes. Was the past truly the way that you remember it at all?”

Forgotten Days, due out October 23rd, is Pallbearer’s first album on new label home Nuclear Blast. The band enlisted Randall Dunn to produced the LP — an apt choice given Pallbearer’s massive riffs and Dunn’s prior work with Sunn O))) and Earth.

Pre-order the album via Nuclear Blast or Amazon. Listen to “Rite of Passage” below.