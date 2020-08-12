Menu
Peaches Returns to Tear Down the System in New Song “Flip This”: Stream

"Fuck the system, watch it crumble" sings the Canadian artist on her latest track

on August 12, 2020, 12:08pm
Peaches Flip This New Song
Peaches, "Flip This" music video

Apart from touring, Canadian electronic artist Peaches has kept a low musical profile since the release of her 2015 album Rub. Sure, there was the occasional museum show or theatrical performance, but not much in terms of songs. Now she’s back to what she does best, and not only is she pissed at systemic inequality, but she is ready to tear the whole thing down with new song “Flip This”.

“Flip This” is built over an anxious, relentless beat — just by pressing ‘play’ you get a buzz like having half-a-cup too much coffee. Peaches isn’t trying to be polite about her vocal delivery; she alternates between a sneer on, “Fuck the system, watch it crumble,” and the energetic cadence of a rally chant during the chorus of, “Grip this/ Flip this/ Whip this/ Strip this.” As Peaches explained in a statement, “This song is about me waking myself up and getting active.”

The accompanying music video opens on a sheet of paper that says “BLM,” in case there’s any doubt which way her loyalties lie. While all of the visuals take place inside of a single studio, Peaches puts on a consummate show, complete with costume alterations and a moving, restless camera. Check out the “Flip This” clip below.

Earlier this summer, Peaches participated in a T. Rex tribute album by delivering a funky cover of “Solid Gold, Easy Action”.

