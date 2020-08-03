Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett Team Up to Cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free”: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett

Los Angeles’ Phoebe Bridgers and Melbourne’s Courtney Barnett linked up for a cross-continental collaborative performance this past weekend. (Say that three times fast.) As part of Newport Folk Festival’s three-day livestream, the pair linked up to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free”. Catch the replay below.

Bridgers is still riding high following the release of her exceptional sophomore album, Punisher. Last week, she dropped a breath-taking new video for “I Know the End”, and appeared on Kyle Meredith Live… to discuss the album the album, true crime, and more.



Barnett had been set to tour with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds this past summer. In lieu of those dates, she’s bided her time with a series of livestream performances, including a collaborative show with Sharon Van Etten and Sheryl Crow benefiting Oxfan’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Her last full-length album came back in 2018 with Tell Me How You Really Feel.

