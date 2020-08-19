Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Phoenix Return with “Identical”, First New Single in Three Years: Stream

The song appears in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film On the Rocks

by
on August 19, 2020, 12:30pm
0 comments
Phoenix New Song Identical On the Rocks Trailer Movie Single Stream
Phoenix, photo by Shervin Lainez

The French indie-poppers of Phoenix have returned with “Identical”, their first new single since 2017’s Ti Amo.

Phoenix have been recording at Motorbass Studios in Paris, and if “Identical” is any indication, the band is more exuberant than ever. The song uses club-ready drums and slowly-building synthesizers to induce even the most sedentary of butts to start wiggling. The emotiveness of the song makes it perfect for a certain kind of pop movie soundtrack, and indeed, it’s already landed a place in Sofia Coppolas’s upcoming film On the Rocks. “Identical” also provides the score for the first trailer, out today.

This marks the fifth collaboration between that director and this band, in a partnership that dates back to the use of “Too Young” in 2003’s Lost In Translation(Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars is also married to Coppola.) The accompanying video was directed by another Coppola — that would be Roman — who previously helmed visuals for “Funky Squaredance”, “Long Distance Call”, and “Everything Is Everything”. Here, he chooses to keep it simple; some men just want to light a shirt on fire and watch it burn.

Both song and video for “Identical” are dedicated to Phoenix’s late collaborator, producer and Cassius member Philippe Zdar. Check out the new single below.

Editors' Picks

Last fall, Phoenix released Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix!, a 248-page memoir co-authored by Laura Snapes.

Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Free Shipping on 2020 Pop Culture T-Shirts
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Antimaskers Are Clueless. You Don't Have to Be
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Non-MCU Superhero Movies Now on Disney+
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity
Top Five: An Oral History of High Fidelity

Previous Story
Cabaret Voltaire Announce First Album in 26 Years, Share New Single “Vasto”: Stream
Next Story
What’s Streaming on Disney Plus in September 2020
No comments