Popcaan Drops FIXTAPE Featuring Drake: Stream

Popcaan, photo By Destinee Condison

Popcaan is marking Jamaican Independence Day with a brand new project called FIXTAPE. The 19-track effort features collaborations with Drake, PartyNextDoor, French Montana, Preme, Masicka, Stylo G, Dane Ray, Frahcess One, Tommy Lee, and Jada Kingdom. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Drake in particular pops up on two tracks: “TWIST & TURN” (featuring PartyNextDoor) and “ALL I NEED”.



FIXTAPE serves as the follow-up to Popcaan’s Vanquish mixtape, which released back in December of 2019.

FIXTAPE Artwork:

FIXTAPE Tracklist:

01. CHILL

02. BUZZ

03. FRESH POLO (feat. Stylo G & Dane Ray)

04. TWIST & TURN ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

05. MAMAKITA

06. GOODAZ GAL

07. CANARY

08. RAPID

09. UNDA DIRT (feat. Masicka & Tommy Lee)

10. ANY ONE A DEM (feat. Frahcess One)

11. ALL I NEED (feat. Drake)

12. SUH ME LUV IT (feat. Jada Kingdom)

13. BRUCK DI BUDDY

14. MURDA (feat. Preme & French Montana)

15. JEALOUSY

16. FRIENDS LIKE THESE

17. RETRIBUTION

18. BANK AND GOD

19. MY WAY