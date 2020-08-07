Popcaan Drops FIXTAPE Featuring Drake: Stream

Popcaan is marking Jamaican Independence Day with a brand new project called FIXTAPE. The 19-track effort features collaborations with Drake, PartyNextDoor, French Montana, Preme, Masicka, Stylo G, Dane Ray, Frahcess One, Tommy Lee, and Jada Kingdom. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Drake in particular pops up on two tracks: “TWIST & TURN” (featuring PartyNextDoor) and “ALL I NEED”.
FIXTAPE serves as the follow-up to Popcaan’s Vanquish mixtape, which released back in December of 2019.
FIXTAPE Artwork:
FIXTAPE Tracklist:
01. CHILL
02. BUZZ
03. FRESH POLO (feat. Stylo G & Dane Ray)
04. TWIST & TURN ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR
05. MAMAKITA
06. GOODAZ GAL
07. CANARY
08. RAPID
09. UNDA DIRT (feat. Masicka & Tommy Lee)
10. ANY ONE A DEM (feat. Frahcess One)
11. ALL I NEED (feat. Drake)
12. SUH ME LUV IT (feat. Jada Kingdom)
13. BRUCK DI BUDDY
14. MURDA (feat. Preme & French Montana)
15. JEALOUSY
16. FRIENDS LIKE THESE
17. RETRIBUTION
18. BANK AND GOD
19. MY WAY