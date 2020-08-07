Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Popcaan Drops FIXTAPE Featuring Drake: Stream

The new project also boasts PartyNextDoor, French Montana, Preme, and more

by
on August 07, 2020, 12:33am
0 comments
Popcaan, photo By Destinee Condison
Popcaan, photo By Destinee Condison

Popcaan is marking Jamaican Independence Day with a brand new project called FIXTAPE. The 19-track effort features collaborations with Drake, PartyNextDoor, French Montana, Preme, Masicka, Stylo G, Dane Ray, Frahcess One, Tommy Lee, and Jada Kingdom. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Drake in particular pops up on two tracks: “TWIST & TURN” (featuring PartyNextDoor) and “ALL I NEED”.

FIXTAPE serves as the follow-up to Popcaan’s Vanquish mixtape, which released back in December of 2019.

FIXTAPE Artwork:

FIXTAPE Popcaan

FIXTAPE Tracklist:
01. CHILL
02. BUZZ
03. FRESH POLO (feat. Stylo G & Dane Ray)
04. TWIST & TURN ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR
05. MAMAKITA
06. GOODAZ GAL
07. CANARY
08. RAPID
09. UNDA DIRT (feat. Masicka & Tommy Lee)
10. ANY ONE A DEM (feat. Frahcess One)
11. ALL I NEED (feat. Drake)
12. SUH ME LUV IT (feat. Jada Kingdom)
13. BRUCK DI BUDDY
14. MURDA (feat. Preme & French Montana)
15. JEALOUSY
16. FRIENDS LIKE THESE
17. RETRIBUTION
18. BANK AND GOD
19. MY WAY

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
A Quiz to Find Your Perfect Wine
A Quiz to Find Your Perfect Wine
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
Beyonce Comes to Disney
Beyonce Comes to Disney+

Previous Story
The Weeknd Reveals Posthumous Juice WRLD Collaboration “Smile”: Stream
Next Story
Anderson .Paak Drops “Lockdown” Remix Featuring J.I.D, Noname, and Jay Rock: Stream
No comments