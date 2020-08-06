Menu
Studying the Dark Relationship at the Heart of Midsommar

Psychoanalysis examines the toxic relationships within Ari Aster’s sun-stained horror

by
August 06, 2020
0 comments
Psychoanalysis - Midsommar
Psychoanalysis - Midsommar

“He’s my good friend and I like him, but… Dani, do you feel held by him? Does he feel like home to you?”

In 2019, Ari Aster’s Midsommar burst on to the horror scene like a breath of fresh and floral air. More than just a film about a deceptively murderous cult, Midsommar is about a breakup. It’s a movie about trauma, about grief, about all the subtle ways we can hurt each other, and yet it’s also about catharsis — for better or worse.

Join Psychoanalysis hosts Jenn Adams, Lara Unnerstall, and Mike Snoonian as they dissect the toxic relationship at the center of this horror in broad daylight. From codependency and gaslighting, couples therapy and consent, they’ll examine the many different ways we relate to those we love.

Stream the episode below and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

