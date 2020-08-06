Psychoanalysis - Midsommar

“He’s my good friend and I like him, but… Dani, do you feel held by him? Does he feel like home to you?”

In 2019, Ari Aster’s Midsommar burst on to the horror scene like a breath of fresh and floral air. More than just a film about a deceptively murderous cult, Midsommar is about a breakup. It’s a movie about trauma, about grief, about all the subtle ways we can hurt each other, and yet it’s also about catharsis — for better or worse.

Join Psychoanalysis hosts Jenn Adams, Lara Unnerstall, and Mike Snoonian as they dissect the toxic relationship at the center of this horror in broad daylight. From codependency and gaslighting, couples therapy and consent, they’ll examine the many different ways we relate to those we love.

—Midsommar Is A Quintessential Relationship Revenge Film

—Midsommar: The Horrors of a Toxic Relationship

—Midsommar: How a bad breakup inspired the most ‘utterly horrific’ movie of summer

—Midsommar – The Horror of Grief & Codependency in Relationships

—Catharsis: Transcending the Patriarchy in Ari Aster’s Midsommar