Raekwon Says Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. III Is on the Way

Raekwon, photo by Erick Sasso

Raekwon has announced he’s readying a new album that should have fans pretty excited: Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. III.

The Wu-Tang Clan member confirmed a third entry in his classic album series as the original Only Built 4 Cuban Linx turned 25. The Chef himself checked in with TIDAL’s Elliot Wilson to commemorate the anniversary, discussing its legacy and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the recording sessions. As the conversation was coming to a close, Raekwon dropped a surprise announcement.



“Listen, I’m gonna make an announcement. You ready? It’s time we closed that trilogy out,” he said. “You know what it [is]. It’s time to close that trilogy.”

The first Cuban Linx arrived as Raekwon’s debut solo LP in 1995. Featuring everyone from Wu-Tang save Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the album was intended to feel like a film with Raekwon “starring,” Ghostface Killah as the “guest star,” and producer RZA acting as the “director.” The tracklist also brought the first appearances from Cappadonna and Blue Raspberry, in addition to a guest spot from Nas. Its legacy is undeniable, popularizing the East Coast “Mafioso” album and bringing Cristal into the hip-hop vernacular.

Cuban Linx Pt. II came followed in 2009 and received similar acclaim. Guests included many Wu-Tang members plus Busta Rhymes, Slick Rick, Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel, and others.

There’s no official word on when we can expect Pt. III, but it’s a fair guess it will continue the series’ star-studded legacy.

Watch the announcement clip below, as well as Raekwon’s full conversation with Wilson.