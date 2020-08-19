Regina Spektor Performs “Prisoners” on Colbert: Watch

Regina Spektor on Colbert

The incomparable Regina Spektor returned to late-night television on Tuesday night, teaming with dancer Caleb Teicher for a choreographed performance of “Prisoners” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the replay below.

According to a press release, the performance was filmed following Spektor’s Broadway residency last summer. “When I did my solo piano tour, I revisited some of the older songs. While dreaming up fun things for the Broadway shows I invited Caleb, who is brilliant at using tap as percussion, to check out ‘Prisoners,'” Spektor explains in a statement. “After the shows, we filmed the song at Roulette in Brooklyn, just to have a memory of that wonderful moment. Little did we know that being alone in a theater and on opposite sides of the stage would be where the world was heading. I await the day we can all dance and perform together- but for now I’m so glad to share this performance during a time I’ve been missing playing music for people.”



Sektor most recently popped up on the soundtrack to Bombshell, contributing a song called “One Little Soldier”. She also put her name to an open letter demanding politicians cease playing unauthorized music at campaign rallies and other political events.

Below, you can revisit Spektor’s 2019 conversation with This Must Be the Gig, during which she spoke about her recent Broadway production, touring with The Strokes, and her first concerts in Europe.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher