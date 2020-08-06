Rex Orange County’s Bcos U Will Never B Free Receives First-Ever Vinyl Release

Rex Orange County, photo by Alex Waespi

Rex Orange County’s debut album, Bcos U Will Never B Free, will receive its first-ever vinyl release on September 4th.

Coming in celebration of the album’s fifth anniversary, the vinyl pressing will be available on standard black, limited edition pink (exclusively through Urban Outfitters), and on a picture disc (exclusively through Rex’s web store). Pre-orders are now ongoing.



“I remember being 16, mid way through my final years of school and feeling like I had a lot I wanted to say,” Rex recounted in a statement. “I didn’t have a strong intention with the release of Bcos U Will Never B Free, I just felt determined to make something and put it out into the world. But with it came the idea and belief to pursue music as a career. I could have never predicted that I’d end up playing some of those songs to the people in all the places I’ve toured since. And I feel so lucky to still be making music 5 years on.”

Last year, Rex Orange County released his third album, Pony.