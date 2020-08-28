Rick Astley Turns Post Malone’s “Better Now” into an Acoustic Banger: Watch

Rick Astley and Post Malone (photo by Caroline Daniel)

Rick Astley has gone from RickRolling to rollin’ with his brothers like it’s Jonas. The 54-year-old British musician has shared a cover of Post Malone’s “Better Now”, and dare we say it might be better now.

“There are a lot of words in this song. It’s not my song, I don’t really know it properly,” Astley says in the YouTube video capturing the performance. “But I love it, so I’m gonna give it ago. Here we go, let’s see what happens.”



What happens is perhaps a more impactful version of the Beerbongs & Bentleys hit. By turning the track into an acoustic banger instead of the trap-y pop of the original, Astley highlights the blues nature in the lyrics. He gives the words a bit of a country twang and growls out the chorus, really bringing the song’s melancholy to the forefront. Honestly, it sounds like something Posty would do himself, or at the very least approve of.

Watch the Rick Astley take on “Better Now” below, followed by Post Malone’s original.

This isn’t the only cover Astley has shared during quarantine. Last month, he delivered a take on Foo Fighers’ “Everlong”, and his rendition of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” is certainly worth a listen.