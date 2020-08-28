Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Rick Astley Turns Post Malone’s “Better Now” into an Acoustic Banger: Watch

He's just RickRollin' rollin', rollin', rollin' with his brothers like it's Jonas, Jonas

by
on August 28, 2020, 12:39pm
rick astley post malone better now cover
Rick Astley and Post Malone (photo by Caroline Daniel)

Rick Astley has gone from RickRolling to rollin’ with his brothers like it’s Jonas. The 54-year-old British musician has shared a cover of Post Malone’s “Better Now”, and dare we say it might be better now.

“There are a lot of words in this song. It’s not my song, I don’t really know it properly,” Astley says in the YouTube video capturing the performance. “But I love it, so I’m gonna give it ago. Here we go, let’s see what happens.”

What happens is perhaps a more impactful version of the Beerbongs & Bentleys hit. By turning the track into an acoustic banger instead of the trap-y pop of the original, Astley highlights the blues nature in the lyrics. He gives the words a bit of a country twang and growls out the chorus, really bringing the song’s melancholy to the forefront. Honestly, it sounds like something Posty would do himself, or at the very least approve of.

Watch the Rick Astley take on “Better Now” below, followed by Post Malone’s original.

Editors' Picks

This isn’t the only cover Astley has shared during quarantine. Last month, he delivered a take on Foo Fighers’ “Everlong”, and his rendition of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” is certainly worth a listen.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Metallica’s S&M2 Cleans Up Nicely for Home Release: Review + Stream