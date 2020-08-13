Rico Nasty Teams with 100 gecs for New Song “iPhone”: Stream

Rico Nasty (YouTube)

Maryland rapper Rico Nasty and electro-weirdos 100 gecs have teamed up yet again for another collaborative track. A fitting follow-up to February’s “ringtone” remix, this one is called “iPhone” and it’s a Rico Nasty original featuring production by 100 gecs’ own Dylan Brady.

The track was first teased back in November when Rico Nasty said she was trying to convince Lil Uzi Vert to contribute to it, reports Stereogum. Clearly Uzi wasn’t free, as he’s not on this final version, but the song is just as enjoyable in his absence. There’s blown-out glitchy trap beats and warped Auto-Tune on the rapper’s voice, the combination of which makes for a truly of-the-time single.



In the music video for “iPhone”, which is also produced by 100 gecs, Rico Nasty is turned into a miniature virtual doll. After crawling out of a smartphone, she looks around at her surroundings, toys with her nails, and dances to the music. Throughout the video, she raps along to her lyrics with cartoonish eyes and periodically pops out of the static-noise on a TV. Watch it below.

Last month, 100 gecs released their extensive remix album 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues, which includes the reworked version of “ringtone” with Rico Nasty, Charli XCX, and Kero Kero Bonito. As for Rico, earlier this week she released “Aquí Yo Mando” with Kali Uchis.