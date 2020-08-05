Rapper FBG Duck Killed in Chicago Drive-By Shooting

FBG Duck

Chicago rapper and Fly Boy Gang member FBG Duck was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Tuesday evening. He was 26.

Former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green first reported the news on Twitter. He confirmed FBG Duck had been “pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act.”



Daniel O’Shea, Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, later offered a statement on the murder during a press conference Tuesday evening:

“At approximately 16:37 hours today, right here in the 100 block of East Oak Street, we had three individuals shopping. Two vehicles pulled up. Four individuals exited those vehicles, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside of one of the stores here. They also struck a female that was in one of the vehicles, which was also parked outside one of the stores here.”

Shortly after, Green criticized the efforts of the Chicago Police Department on Twitter, writing: “Police neglected to offer basic medical aid to FBG Duck and I’m sure their excuse is going to be ‘Covid.'” He added, “He laid there needing help and it took way too long for him to get help. How many black men and women die because of time everyday after being shot? SICKENING!”

Born Carlton D. Weekly, FBG Duck was raised in Chicago’s Southside neighborhood, where he began his career as part of rap group the Fly Boy Gang. A few of his most popular tracks include “Slide”, “Face”, “Right Now”, and “Damn”.

