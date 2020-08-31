Menu
Ron Jeremy Hit with 20 New Sexual Assault Charges, Facing 250 Years in Prison

The new charges involve 12 women and a teen girl

by
on August 31, 2020, 3:19pm
Ron Jeremy
Ron Jeremy, photo via Instagram

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 additional counts of sexual assault, involving 12 women and a teen girl.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Monday. The complaint includes five counts of forcible rape and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Jeremy, 67, was initially arrested in June after being charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another. He subsequently pleaded not guilty and was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6.6 million bail during a June court appearance. Jeremy will be arraigned on the new charges on Monday.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years in prison.

Jeremy is one of the most well-known male pornographic actors in the history of adult film, having appeared in more than 2,000 titles over the course of his career. His fame extends beyond just porn, however, as he also moonlights as a stand-up comedian and reality TV personality. Additionally, he served as a consultant on the 1997 film Boogie Nights, had a cameo in the original Ghostbusters film, and appeared in music videos by Sublime, Moby, Insane Clown Posse, Guns N’ Roses, and Mercury Rev.

For years, Jeremy has been dogged by allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. His behavior was so widely known in the adult film circuit that he was permanently banned from attending several fan conventions.

