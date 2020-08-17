Rose McGowan Accuses Director Alexander Payne of Sexual Misconduct

Rose McGowan, photo via Pink News

Content note: this story contains discussions of underage sexual misconduct.

Actor, musician, and sexual assault activist Rose McGowan has accused film director Alexander Payne (Sideways, Downsizing) of sexual misconduct. She said she was subjected to his inappropriate behavior when she was only a teenager.



“Alexander Payne,” McGowan addressed a tweet posted early Monday. “You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake [sic]. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.”

Payne would have been 28 at the time of the alleged incident.

In a follow-up tweet, McGowan explained that she doesn’t “wish to destroy” the Election and The Descendents director, but is seeking an “apology and acknowledgement.” The tweet included a photo of McGowan at the age of 15.

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

In a 2018 interview with Ronan Farrow, McGowan claimed that a “very famous” Hollywood man had raped her when she was underage. “He took me home, after he met me, and showed me a soft-porn movie he’d made for Showtime, under a different name, of course… And then he had sex with me. And then he left me next to Tropical in Silver Lake, standing on a street corner,” said McGowan.

The actress said that she had only recently realized that the incident was statutory rape, and that she would reveal his name publicly in due time.

McGowan was one of the dozens of women who spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and helped to bring down the disgraced film producer and convicted rapist. The self-described “feminist whistleblowing badass” recently appeared on This Must Be the Gig to talk about her activism and you can revisit that interview below.

Consequence of Sound has reached out to McGowan and Payne for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher