Frank Ocean’s Younger Brother, Ryan Breaux, Dies in Car Crash: Report

Frank Ocean with younger brother Ryan Breaux

Frank Ocean’s 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, reportedly died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to ABC News 7, two people were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Thousand Oaks, California around 1:30 a.m. local time.



Two of Breaux’s close friends confirmed Breaux was one of the individuals killed in the crash. Ocean himself was spotted at the scene of the crash, speaking with police officers.

Ocean’s early song “Orion” was written as an homage to his younger brother. Ryan’s vocals were later featured on “Futura Free” from Ocean’s 2016 album blonde.

This is a developing story…