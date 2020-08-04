Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively “Deeply Sorry” For Plantation Wedding: “It’s Impossible to Reconcile”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, photo via Instagram/@Vancityreynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have apologized for hosting their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina. “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Reynolds said in a new interview with Fast Company. “It’s impossible to reconcile.”

The Deadpool actor told Fast Company that he and Lively chose to throw their wedding at Boone Hall after stumbling across photos of it on Pinterest, initially charmed by the old architecture and southern greenery. It wasn’t until after they tied the knot on the grounds of a former slave owners’ estate that the couple reflected on the location’s terrible history.



“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest,” said Reynolds. “What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways. A giant fucking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t fuck up again. But re-patterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Reynolds and the A Simple Favor star have had three daughters since getting married. In June, the couple used their respective social media platforms to announce a donation of $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. In that same post, they outlined the ways in which they plan to educate their children about discrimination, inequality, and racial justice.

Once the film industry bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds will have a busy schedule to attend to. There’s his leading role in the meta movie Free Guy, his recently announced part in a live-action adaptation of the ’80s video game Dragon’s Lair, and he’s returning to the screen as a third-wall-breaking superhero again for Deadpool 3, too.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.