RZA Wrote a New Ice Cream Truck Jingle for Good Humor

RZA (YouTube)

Over the course of his career, RZA has written songs about everything from kung-fu icons to guided explorations and beyond. But today, the Wu-Tang Clan member has shared a truly once-in-a-lifetime slice scoop of new music: an original ice cream truck jingle for Good Humor.

Apparently RZA was given the opportunity when Good Humor decided to replace the long-used tune “Turkey in the Straw”. That song dates back to the early 19th century where it was frequently used in blackface minstrel shows and often was accompanied by racist lyrics. Given the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, and the fact that Good Humor is based in Minneapolis where this year’s protests began after George Floyd’s murder, the company took action by removing the song from rotation and hiring RZA to write a new, original number.



According to a press release, RZA’s new jingle “drew inspiration from his childhood memories of chasing after ice cream trucks on Staten Island — blending traditional ice cream truck sounds with jazz and hip-hop elements.” It’s got everything you could want: those chipper ice cream bells, a memorable hook, and a beat that completely energizes you to sprint after a vehicle for sweets.

Good Humor has shared a behind-the-scenes video as well that features RZA talking about what went into the creation of the song. “We wanted to make a melody that includes all community, that’s good for every driver, that’s good for every kid,” he says. “And I’m proud to say, for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream jingle will be made available to trucks all across the country, in perpetuity. That mean’s forever — like Wu-Tang’s forever. And I can assure you, this one is made with love.” Watch it below.

Summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until next year to hear RZA’s tune blaring from your local ice cream truck. Thankfully, the jingle will become available to US-based trucks — albeit ones with music boxes produced by Nichols Electronics — later this month. If you still can’t find one playing it, consider hitting up RZA on Cameo to see if he will sing it to you.