Scream Reboot Stabs a 2022 Release Date

You've got plenty of time to pack for your return to Woodsboro

by
on August 28, 2020, 9:10pm
What's Next for Scream?
Unwrap your 2022 Garfield calendar because you’ve got a date in Woodsboro, California. According to Bloody Disgusting, Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures have confirmed their forthcoming Scream reboot will arrive on January 14th, 2022.

The date follows this past week’s recent casting additions. Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have signed on for the next chapter, joining past alumni in Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Although it’s expected that Neve Campbell will follow suit, the heroine of the blockbuster horror franchise has yet to officially commit.

As previously reported, Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the fourth sequel. They’ll be working from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not). Even better, the original film’s screenwriter Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer.

Production is set to take place in Wilmington, North Carolina, so expect even more news in the coming weeks. In the meantime, revisit the 1996 original with The Horror Virgin below, and daydream about Skeet Ulrich for hours after.

