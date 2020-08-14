Shania Twain

Shania Twain has announced a special 25th anniversary reissue of her star-making sophomore album The Woman in Me. The Diamond Edition will be available as an LP, or in two-CD or three-CD packages on October 2nd.

Twain made her debut with an eponymous 1993 record. She didn’t write or co-write any of the tracks, and not coincidentally, it was something of a flop. But it did attract the interest of Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was best known for shepherding Def Leppard to their greatest commercial success on Hysteria. Together, Twain and Lange would embark on one of the great partnerships in country songwriting history, as well more than 16 years of marriage.



The Woman in Me not only spawned Twain’s first number-one country hit, it produced three more songs that would also top the chart. Now, the album that gave us such classics as “Any Man of Mine”, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, and “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” has been given a fresh mix and a whole host of bonus features. The vinyl edition has merely been remastered, though it’s also available in a limited-edition color variant. The two-CD package adds in a live set from Las Vegas, as well as a slew of alternate takes. But completists will gravitate towards the three-CD set, which comes with the “Shania Vocal Mix” featuring early takes of 11 songs from almost a year before the album’s release. No matter which you choose, you’ll get photographs from John Derek, Albert Sanchez, Mark Tucker, Bo Derek, and Alexander E. Harbaugh, as well as a 3,000-word essay by Eve Barlow.

To help her fans make up their minds, Twain has re-released “Any Man of Mine” as a single with three versions: “Remastered”, “Live from Vegas”, and “Shania Vocal Mix”. Listen to these updated versions, and check out the full tracklists for the reissues, below.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition arrives on October 2nd, and pre-orders are ongoing. Also be sure to listen to her new, just-released collaboration with Orville Peck, “Legends Never Die”.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition Artwork:

strong>The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition 3CD Tracklist

CD One

01. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)

02. Any Man Of Mine

03. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

04. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

05. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

06. Is There Life After Love?

07. If It Don’t Take Two

08. You Win My Love

09. Raining On Our Love

10. Leaving Is The Only Way Out

11. No One Needs To Know

12. God Bless The Child

CD Two

01. You Win My Love (Live From Las Vegas)

02. No One Needs To Know (Live From Las Vegas)

03. Any Man of Mine (Live From Las Vegas)

04. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under (Live From Las Vegas)

05. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! (Live From Las Vegas)

06. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under(Dance Mix)

07. Any Man Of Mine (Alternate Mix – Without Steel Guitar)

08. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)(International Acoustic Version – Without Steel Guitar)

09. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! (Dance Mix)

10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! (Mutt Lange Mix)

11. You Win My Love (Mutt Lange Mix)

12. God Bless The Child (Single Mix – Country Version)

13. God Bless The Child (Single Mix – Without Banjo)

14. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! (Live/DirecTV Mix)

15. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You’ve Got A Way (Medley – Live/DirecTVMix)

CD Three (Shania Vocal Mix)

01. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is (Anymore)

02. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)

03. No One Needs To Know

04. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

05. Is There Life After Love?

06. If It Don’t Take Two

07. You Win My Love

08. Any Man Of Mine

09. Raining On Our Love

10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

11. Leaving Is The Only Way Out